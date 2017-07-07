NGT raps Delhi government over waste dumps at landfill sites

The National Green Tribunal today slammed the Delhi government and the municipal corporations here over dumps of waste lying at various landfill sites in the city and sought a status reports from them.(Reuters)

The National Green Tribunal today slammed the Delhi government and the municipal corporations here over dumps of waste lying at various landfill sites in the city and sought a status reports from them. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar asked the AAP government and the civic bodies to submit the report by August 9 while warning them that in the event of failure, they would be liable to pay a cost of Rs 50,000. The green panel asked the city government to immediately take steps for reduction and utilisation of dumped waste at Bhalswa, Ghazipur and Okhla landfill sites. “We had asked the NCT, Delhi and all the four municipal corporations about their proposal for dealing with the waste dumps. What are you going to do about it? When we ask you (Delhi), you shift the blame on the corporations. They work under you. Give us a report,” the bench said.

The tribunal had last year constituted a committee to look into the working of waste-to-energy plants in the national capital. It had also asked Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi Pollution Control Committee to approach the Delhi government to provide more landfill sites in the city and maintain them strictly in accordance with the Solid Waste Management Rules of 2016.