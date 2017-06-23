NGT orders closure of hot mix plants in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra

The green panel also issued notices to the state pollution control board and other authorities concerned while ordering the police and the board to comply with its direction. (IE)

The National Green Tribunal has directed the Himachal Pradesh government to immediately shut down a hot mix plant in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh for causing air pollution. A circuit bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar noted that the plant was running without consent from the state pollution control board. “It is undisputed that the hot mix plant is bound to cause air pollution and emit gases which are injurious to human health. “Since the hot mix plant is operating without consent of the board, we hereby direct that this hot mix plant located at village Jakhara in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh shall be shut down forthwith,” the bench said.

The green panel also issued notices to the state pollution control board and other authorities concerned while ordering the police and the board to comply with its direction. Hot mix plants are self-contained bitumen and aggregate mixing plants which are extremely compact in size. The direction came on a plea filed by Himachal resident Rajinder Singh and others seeking action against the illegal hot mix plant running in the area. The plea had alleged the plant was running without permission from the state pollution control board and annexed photographs to show they were emitting highly polluting carcinogens.