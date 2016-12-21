NGT notice to over 1400 pollution defaulters

It noted that EDMC has said in its plea that there were 336 defaulters for burning waste and 1082 defaulters for causing dust pollution who have not paid the challan amount. (Source: PTI)

The National Green Tribunal today issued notice to over 1400 defaulters, who have not paid environmental compensation for violating its order on waste burning and dust pollution, on a plea filed by the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC).

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Swatanter Kumar also issued notice to the Sub Divisional Magistrate concerned of the district to explain why the tribunal’s order on recovery of environmental compensation (EC) from the defaulters was not implemented.

It noted that EDMC has said in its plea that there were 336 defaulters for burning waste and 1082 defaulters for causing dust pollution who have not paid the challan amount.

“Notice be issued to all the parties and be served by the corporation. The defaulters are directed to appear before the tribunal on the next date of hearing — January 30.

“Notice be also issued to the SDM of the district to explain why the order of the tribunal was not implemented for recovery of EC,” the bench said.

Advocate Balendu Shekhar, appearing for EDMC, said challans were issued against defaulters in compliance of the tribunal’s order and several of them have not paid the amount.

He said in view of the green panel’s April 28, 2015 order, any person found burning in open any kind of garbage leaves, waste plastic, rubber, self-moulding compound or any other such material, he or she would be liable to pay Rs 5,000 compensation under the National Green Tribunal Act for polluting the environment.

“There are two zones — Shahdara (north) and Shahdara (south) zone in EDMC. As on date, a total of 520 challans have been issued on account of waste burning, out of which Rs 9,96,100 has been collected. However, there are 336 challans which have not been paid by the defaulters till date,” the application said.

For tackling dust pollution, the corporation said a total of 1403 challans have been issued out of which Rs 63,15,000 has been collected and there are 1082 challans which have not been paid by the defaulters till date.

The corporation sought the tribunal’s direction for recovering EC against the defaulters saying the corporation has no legal recourse except to place the list of defaulters before the NGT so that compensation be recovered from them.

After perusing the list of defaulters, the bench asked the EDMC counsel what about the builders and are they fully complying with its directions.

The bench was hearing a petition filed by Vardhaman Kaushik over worsening air quality in Delhi.

It also observed that it was “surprising” that in posh colonies of South Delhi, residents engage guards for their own convenience but they give a shed to the security personnel who then burn garbage there itself to keep themselves warm in winter.

“Why can’t they give closed shelters to guards and give them heaters,” the bench said.

Meanwhile, the NGT also issued notice to Noida authority, the deputy commissioner and the superintendent of police for Janaury 30 next year, to show why action be not taken against them for violation of its order on ban on waste burning and that they be directed to pay ED from their salary.

The bench took note of a photograph showing massive burning of waste and some in Noida’s sector 96 and said earlier the senior officers of Noida and Greater Noida had assured the tribunal that no waste burning would take place in their areas but they have failed to take any action in this regard.