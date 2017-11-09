NGT lashes out at Arvind Kejriwal led Delhi government, says it is shameful what is being passed on to next generation

The NGT further asked the Delhi government as to what steps were being taken to curb pollution. (PTI)

National capital Delhi is witnessing one of the worst phases of air pollution of the year. Given the toxic air quality and inability of authorities to tackle it properly, the National Green Tribunal today rapped the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal led Delhi government, Municipal corporations and neighbouring states and asked them all to see the pitiable condition of people in hospitals and the way their lives are being played with. The NGT further asked the Delhi government as to what steps were being taken to curb pollution. The panel chided the state government over why orders were not issued to shut down industries given the degrading quality of air. The NGT said that it is a matter of shame what ‘we’ are giving to children.

Also Watch:

The panel had earlier also ordered Punjab, UP and Haryana governments to spell out the steps that they have taken to prevent crop burning in the states adjacent to the national capital. “It is shameful for all the parties in this matter on what they’re passing on to the next generation, ” NGT said. It had also directed the Delhi Pollution Control Committee to collect ambient air quality samples from different parts of the city and submit an analysis containing details of different pollutants, including particulate matter (PM) 2.5 and 10. Making scathing remarks, it asked the Delhi authorities to explain why steps were not taken to stop construction and industrial activities causing emission in the entire national capital on time.