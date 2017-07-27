NGT issues bailable warrants against 4 rail officials in Delhi

The green panel directed all the municipal corporations to file affidavits stating how they propose to deal with the dumping sites under their jurisdiction and any “proposed” action for construction of waste-to-energy plant to deal with municipal solid waste in Delhi. (IE)

The National Green Tribunal has issued bailable warrants against station masters of four railway stations here for their non-appearance despite notices being issued to them in a case of mass generation of waste by establishements. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar issued warrants against Shahdara, Vivek Vihar, Anand Vihar and Shakurbasti railway station masters in the city. “Nobody is present on behalf of any of the railway stations… Consequently, we issue bailable warrant against superintendent/station Master in the sum of Rs 25,000 to the satisfaction of the arresting officer… for their production before the tribunal. The bailable warrant shall be executed by the SHO of the area concerned,” it said.

The green panel directed all the municipal corporations to file affidavits stating how they propose to deal with the dumping sites under their jurisdiction and any “proposed” action for construction of waste-to-energy plant to deal with municipal solid waste in Delhi. “The NCT, Delhi and all the corporations are directed to give the exact quantum of waste being generated in Delhi,” the bench said in a recent order. The tribunal had earlier constituted a committee to inspect major waste generators in the national capital including 5-star hotels, malls, hospitals, educational institutions with hostels and housing societies.

Also watch:

Noting that the problem of waste generation was being faced by the entire country and urgent steps were needed to be taken without “demur and default”, the green panel had directed the Delhi government to provide a list of all such establishments to be inspected by the committee. The green body had noted that Delhi generated nearly 14,100 metric tonnes of municipal solid waste per day and said that the mass generators of waste could not be equated to a simple household generating trash. It had expressed concern that public authorities were lacking infrastructure and appropriate technical capacity to handle such huge quantity of waste.