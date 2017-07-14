NGT dismisses plea against temple construction in Noida

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar dismissed the plea and said the petitioners have failed to substantiate the allegations with requisite evidence. (Image: PTI)

The National Green Tribunal has junked a plea against the construction of a temple in Noida allegedly being built on a green area, saying it lacked merit. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar dismissed the plea and said the petitioners have failed to substantiate the allegations with requisite evidence. It also said the question raised by the applicants was more of violation of “Town Planning Act” and does not pose a substantial question of environment warranting its interference. The NGT noted the submission of the horticulture department that when it received information about the temple construction in 2016, one of its officers went to the spot and stopped the unauthorised work immediately.

“The inevitable conclusion is that the applicant has approached the tribunal without disclosing the true and essential facts as to when the cause of action first arose, the persons who are involved in raising the alleged unauthorised construction and the authority concerned who has to take care of the construction carried out which relates to public road/park/passage,” the bench said.

The tribunal’s verdict came on a plea filed by Noida residents –Rakesh Kumar, Manish Rastogi and Sanjiv Mittal seeking stay on unauthorised construction of a temple in block G of Sector-44 of Noida saying it would deprive the residents of using the park on which it was being built.

The plea said that unauthorised construction of the temple would invite “trespassers” including street vendors who would sell “flowers and prashad” and cause noise pollution in the area by using loudspeakers. “This would create a serious threat to the private life and property of the residents of the sector. People from the neighbouring villages, blocks, societies and sectors will also come inside the sector to visit the temple which would hamper peace and tranquillity of the residents.