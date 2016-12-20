NGT directs DGCA to fine Rs 50,000 airlines dumping human excreta in flight

The NGT asked the DGCA to slap airlines with afine of Rs 50,000. (Reuters)

With human waste being splattered on houses from aircraft, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Tuesday asked the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to slap a fine of Rs 50,000 on airlines that emptied toilet tanks on air. Earlier in October, a former senior army officer had moved to the NGT and alleged that human dump was being thrown near residential areas around the Indira Gandhi International Airport. The concerned army officer, Lt Gen (Retd) Satwant Singh Dahiya had sought criminal proceedings against the commercial airlines for putting the health and life of residents in danger. He had also termed the act as a direct violation of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

Following the complaint, investigations had ben ordered and a bench headed by Justice Swatanter Kumar, NGT Chairperson, had issued notices to the Ministries of environment and Forest and Civil Aviation and the CPCB. It has to be understood that aeroplanes store human excreta in special tanks which are then emptied once the plane lands. However, aviation officials in the past have agreed that leaks could happen at times while the plane remained in the air.

Several instances have been reported where people have been injured, including India. In his petition, Dahiya had sought a 24-hour helpline number for the immediate reporting of such an incident. The petition had also stated that a monitoring system is put in place to make sure that no planes drop human soil or excreta while landing.