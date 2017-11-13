NGT caps Vaishno Devi shrine tourists to 50,000 per day; here are details

Apart from the capping, the NGT has also stayed all new constructions taking place inside the shrine complex.

National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Monday capped the number of tourists visiting Vaishno Devi Shrine per day to 50,000. As per the ruling, when the number is exceeded, the tourists would be stopped either at Ardhkumari or Katra.

Apart from the capping, the NGT has also stayed all new constructions taking place inside the shrine complex. A new path to Vaishno Devi exclusively for pedestrians and battery-operated cars will be opened from November 24, NGT said.

In 2016, the NGT had asked the CEO of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board to file a report giving details of the municipal solid waste (MSW) and sewage treatment plants (STPs) installed there. Indian Express reports that more than 77 lakh pilgrims had visited the holy shrine, as per the data of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board in 2016.

