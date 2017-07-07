NGT asks states, Union Territories to identify no-pollution zones

NGT today asked all states and Union Territories to identify and inform it about the “no-pollution” zones in their areas for plying of deregistered diesel cars which have been barred from running in the NCR. (Reuters)

The National Green Tribunal today asked all states and Union Territories to identify and inform it about the “no-pollution” zones in their areas for plying of deregistered diesel cars which have been barred from running in the national capital region (NCR). “Have you identified no-pollution zones in states so that we can send old diesel vehicles to such areas? The states were directed to identify areas where the dispersion of the air is higher and vehicular density is the least. “We have been asking you time and again about the report. Why don’t you submit it? Do it expeditiously,” a bench headed by NGT Chief Justice Swatanter Kumar said. The tribunal had last year ordered the Delhi government to cancel the registration of all diesel-powered vehicles over 10 years old and barred them from plying. It had then ordered that only de-registered diesel vehicles which are less than 15-years-old can get No Objection Certificate (NoC) for plying in select areas outside Delhi-NCR to be decided by states where vehicle density is less.

The green panel in July last year had said that all the vehicles which are deregistered would not be permitted to ply in Delhi-NCR. “However, the authorities will issue NOC for such vehicles to be registered outside the Delhi/NCR. We further clarify that in terms of the orders of the tribunal, every state has to identify areas where the dispersion of the air is higher and vehicular density is least..and put them on the respective websites,” it had said, adding that RTO, Delhi will issue NOC for transfer of these vehicles only for such areas which are identified by the states.