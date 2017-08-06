NGT allows registration of ambulances for carrying patients

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has allowed registration of four diesel ambulances of the premier medical institute AIIMS, which conform to BS-IV emission norms, for transportation of patients. (PTI)

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has allowed registration of four diesel ambulances of the premier medical institute AIIMS, which conform to BS-IV emission norms, for transportation of patients. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar granted the relief to the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) after it assured it that it would dismantle the vehicles which were more than 10 years old. The green panel, however, made it clear that these ambulances will be used only for carrying patients and not for any other purpose. The application of the AIIMS would be allowed subject to the scrapping of 10-year old ambulances and condemned, it said. “It is stated by the officer that these ambulances are BS-IV compliant. Proof thereof should be furnished before the registering authority and upon furnishing these conditions, these vehicles may be registered and permitted to ply in accordance with law,” the bench said. AIIMS had approached the green panel seeking registration of its new vehicles as the tribunal had last year banned registration of new diesel vehicles as well as their re-registration after 10 years.

Later, the Supreme Court had also banned registration of diesel-run SUVs and cars having engine capacity beyond 2000cc in Delhi and National Capital Region. Due to this, the transport department was not registering the newly-procured vehicles, which conform to BS-IV norms and not re-registering the old ones, the Board said. In a jolt to diesel car owners in the national capital, the tribunal had directed the Delhi government to cancel the registration of all diesel-powered vehicles over 10 years old from plying in the city. Later, the tribunal had clarified that de-registration of old diesel vehicles in the national capital would be carried out in a phased manner.