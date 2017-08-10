Nitish Kumar reveals Rs 295 crore scam by NGO in Bihar, orders probe

The government was getting reports of such scams from other districts as well, says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. (Image: IE)

Speaking about an illegal transfer of government funds by a non-governmental organisation (NGO), Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday said that a scam of over Rs 295 crore has been uncovered in Bhagalpur area of the state. According to a report by Hindustan Times, within hours of the announcement, a team of officials led by GS Gangwar, IG, economic offence unit (EOU) left for Bhagalpur to launch an investigation into the financial scam in Bihar. Though no names have been taken in connection with the case so far, but looking at the swiftness and pace with which investigation has been initiated, it seems to be a high-level laundering of government funds.

“No scam will be tolerated. This is just one district. The government was getting reports of such scams from other districts as well. Kahan Kahan farziwada chal raha hai (There is scam everywhere)” Hindustan Times quoted the Bihar CM as saying. The massive forgery case came into light a day after former deputy CM and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav launched a ‘Janadesh Apman Yatra (Mandate Insult Rally)’ in Patna to “expose” the Bihar CM for breaking the 2015 Bihar Assembly election mandate for the grand alliance and forming a new government with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The crackdown in Bihar comes amidst the ongoing political crisis as senior Janata Dal United (JDU) leader Sharad Yadav is on a three-day visit to the state and has decided to conduct public contact events in as many as 10 districts of the state. If rumours are to be believed, the ruling JD(U) might head for a split in Bihar with Yadav backing the Opposition faction.