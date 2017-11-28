Next US President is in Hyderabad? Why Ivanka Trump’s GES Hyderabad visit is special

White House senior advisor Ivanka Trump greets guests as she arrives in the Rose Garden for the 70th National Thanksgiving turkey pardoning ceremony at the White House in Washington, U.S., November 21, 2017. (REUTERS)

GES Hyderabad: Ivanka Trump, daughter and advisor of US President Donald Trump, is making her solo debut on the global stage by leading a US delegation to the Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2017 where she would also make the opening speech. Hosted jointly by India and the US, the event highlights the growing partnership between both countries. But more than that, it is also about Ivanka’s own rise as a successor to Donald Trump – the politician and the businessman. Rarely in international politics, children or relatives of global leaders have been seen representing their country at an international event, leading delegation of top officials and entrepreneurs.

Ivanka is yet to make her political debut but her mother Ivana believes she is smarter than Donald Trump. In her memoir, ‘Raising Trump’, Ivana has predicted that Ivanka could run for the Presidentship and become the first woman president of the US and also its first Jewish leader.

Before Ivanka, the other notable woman in the US, who could have become the first woman President of the country, was Hillary Clinton. She, however, failed in a direct fight with Ivanka’s dad Donald Trump. It is said that in the 1980s in Arkanas, Hillary had compromised her own political career for husband Bill Clinton to march ahead. Hillary was, however, seen as smarter than Bill. Ivanka is certainly not compromising on anything.

Chidanand Rajghatta writes in Times of India that some Republicans consider Ivanka as smarter than her father. Her participation in GES, virtually as the leader of the US is underlined with the kind of welcome India has arranged for her first visit to the country. She was earlier present in Donald Trump’s meetings with the Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and China’s President Xi Jinping. Earlier, she had also gone on a short visit to the first Women’s W20 summit. However, Ivanka was booed there for praising her father as an advocate for women.

Thank you for the warm welcome. I’m excited to be in Hyderabad, India for #GES2017. http://t.co/1U08h5L9Rm — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) November 28, 2017

In Hyderabad, PM Narendra Modi will himself host Ivanka – in what can be seen as a rare privilege accorded by the PM of India to someone who is not yet the formal leader of her/his country.

Rajghatta says no president envoy, including Jackie Kennedy in 1962 and Hillary Clinton in 1995 (both as first ladies) before Ivanka had received such attention, while Laura Bush and Michelle Obama had accompanied their husbands on Presidential visits.

Meanwhile, the team accompanying Ivanka has kept a silence on a report that US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was undermining her visit to Hyderabad by not deploying senior officials of the state department. Tillerson is apparently irked because Ivanka is leading the US delegation at the GES, not him. In past, the event was attended by Secretary of State John Kerry and President Barack Obama.

If her tweets in the last few weeks are taken into account, in Hyderabad, Ivanka will try to showcase herself as the champion of women entrepreneurship, rights and empowerment, especially at a time when Donald Trump has being projected by the US media as anti-women and the country is almost on the verge of taking down the perils of patrimony and misogyny. Ivanka had recently come to the rescue of former President Barack Obama’s daughter Malia after the latter was hounded by media during her outing with her boyfriend. “Malia Obama should be allowed the same privacy as her school-aged peers. She is a young adult and private citizen, and should be OFF limits,” Ivanka had tweeted.

Malia Obama should be allowed the same privacy as her school aged peers. She is a young adult and private citizen, and should be OFF limits. — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) November 24, 2017

Criticism

However, Ivanka is also being criticised. Anushay Hossain writes for the CNN that the first daughter is no champion of women’s rights and she “has no business representing the US on the global stage, especially at an international summit whose theme this year celebrates women’s empowerment.”

Hossain further says, “Despite touting her massive portfolio of ‘women’s issues’ and aside from her pending attempt to expand the child tax credit, Ivanka has not been successful in actually implementing anything.”

Ivanka’s moment?

Ivanka’s moment may not have arrived yet but the clever strategy to project her as a champion of women’s rights and the successor to President Trump may well catapult her to the national stage during the next elections in the United States.