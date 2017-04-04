Next set of 40 smart cities to be announced by June end

The Urban Development Ministry will announce by June-end the next set of 40 cities for central funding under the Narendra Modi government’s flagship scheme–Smart City Mission. (IE)

The Urban Development Ministry will announce by June-end the next set of 40 cities for central funding under the Narendra Modi government’s flagship scheme–Smart City Mission. Launched on June 25, 2015, the mission aims to develop 100 smart cities across the country in a five-year period. The government has earmarked Rs 48,000 crore for the development of these cities.

Under the programme, each selected city will be given Rs 500 crore over a period of five years by the Centre with the respective states expected to make the matching contribution. So far, 60 cities have been selected for the scheme and the remaining 40 cities would be announced by June end, an official said.

The ministry is also preparing a report card on its Smart City Mission as the scheme is set to complete two years of its launch this June. The government wants to ensure that about Rs 30,000 crore worth of projects, mostly from the first set of 20 cities, are under execution or ready for it, a ministry spokesperson said.

The ministry is compiling data under various heads like the number of projects completed and those being implemented.

The government has so far approved smart city plans worth Rs 1.33 lakh crore for the 60 cities. The first batch of 20 cities were announced in January, 13 cities in May and 27 in September last year.

As the last set of 27 cities were announced just about six months ago, it will take time for them to launch the various projects as procedures like bidding for works, need to be followed, the spokesperson said.