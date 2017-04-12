New York to host IIFA’s 18th edition in July

The event will be held on July 14-15 at the MetLife Stadium in New York.

The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards, which considered as one of the biggest in Bollywood is going to be held in New York, this July. This will be the first time that the event will be held in the US city. The event will be held on July 14-15 at the MetLife Stadium, which is known for hosting football matches and other important events. On the first day of the two-day event will be press conference and IIFA Rocks and the awards function on the second day.

On the first-day press conference and IIFA Rocks will be held, followed by the Awards function the next day. Other bidders for 2017 event included Paris, Lisbon, Switzerland and several places, but eventually, New York was selected, Wizcraft International director Andre Timmins told IANS.

“We are thrilled to welcome IIFA to New York. Our city is home to both a thriving film industry and a dynamic, growing Indian American community. This is an event that will contribute enormously to both the cultural and economic life of our city”, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a statement.

“We welcome the artists and fans of Indian cinema, and encourage everyone to experience the rich cultural life across the five boroughs while celebrating these ground-breaking films.”

Timmins further said that it was expected that at least 40,000 tickets would be sold for the event, which will see a mix of Hollywood and Bollywood glamour.

IIFA, since it was first held in London in 2000has been showing the prowess of the multi-million dollar Hindi film industry every year.

Till now, the event has been held in various as Genting Highlands (Malaysia), Sun City (South Africa), Singapore, Amsterdam, Dubai, Johannesburg (South Africa), Bangkok, Yorkshire, Colombo, Toronto, Macau, Tampa Bay Singapore, and Kuala Lumpur.

The event was held in Spain city of Madrid last year.

(With inputs from IANS)