New Yogi Adityanath order: No new house to be built in Uttar Pradesh without rainwater harvesting system

Uttar Pradesh CM Adityanath on Sunday issued a new order directing officials not to clearance any construction of house in Uttar Pradesh where there is a provision of rainwater harvesting facility in the map. Adityanath, while going through the presentations of the Urban Development Department, directed officials that provisions should be made that a map of a house is passed only if it has the rainwater harvesting facility. The chief minister, while expressing his concerns over the depleting groundwater level, suggested rainwater harvesting as an important measure for water conservation. The Chief Minister, while issuing the order, stated that his government intends to ensure that people of the state do not face shortage of drinking water. The CM further directed the UP Jal Nigam officials to ensure that the benefits of various government schemes reach to the doorsteps of the needy. Adityanath asked officials to ensure drinking water availability at all places. The CM said that if needed, then the handpumps may installed again at the required places. Adityanath also directed the officials to link Mathura and Vrindawan under the Agra Water Supply Scheme (Agra Jal Sampurti Yojana), and said that the scheme must be completed by March 2018.

Giving a deadline of next 100 days, Adityanath reiterated that cities must be made clean and roads there be made pot-hole free. Exploring the option of transforming Ayodhya-Faizabad and Mathura-Vrindawan into municipal corporations, Adityanath directed the 14 municipal corporations of the state to discharge their responsibilities diligently.

The CM further made the suggestion that stray animals must be removed from the city streets, and said the model of Kanha Upwan (the Lucknow-based animal shelter), be replicated in other parts of the state. Further discussing the smart-city issue, the chief minister directed the officials to gather information about it and work on the relevant parameters, while ensuring speedy completion of projects under it. The CM also rapped officials for poor quality of work going on under the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission.

