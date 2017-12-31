New year gift: Duped by visa agent, man stranded in UAE for 10 years set to return home

On New Year’s day, 2018 Chilumala Chandrasekhar will return to India from United Arab Emirates (UAE) after 10 years of wait. (Instagram)

On New Year’s day, 2018 Chilumala Chandrasekhar will return to India from United Arab Emirates (UAE) after 10 years of wait. 48-year old Chilumala who went to UAE on a visitors visa from India in May 2007 will see his wife and two children, now 20 and 16 after a painful and tragic 10 year gap. Chilumala Chandrashekhar ended up in UAE after he was lured there by false promises made by a fake visa agent in India, according to a report by Khaleej Times. Chilumala since then has been stuck in UAE without residency papers. Chandrashekhar in 2007 aspired to go to UAE leaving behind his family, wife and kids back home in order to build a better future for them. But, he was left stranded in Dubai without residency papers in order and doing labour jobs for the past 10 years.

Chandrashekhar’s return home was made possible by local social workers, immigration authorities and the Indian consulate on humanitarian grounds after he suffered a fracture in his heel during a labour job in a construction site earlier this month. According to Khaleej Times, Chandrashekhar had stayed there for 3,865 days for which he was fined Dh386,500, which means Dh100 per day for no fault of his. However, as a goodwill gesture Chandrashekhar’s overstay fines were pardoned and he was issued an exit visa from the Indian embassy. Chandrashekhar and another Indian Sanjeev Gudise was also issued the exit visa who had overstayed for 152 days.

Chandrashekhar before taking up labour jobs in UAE was a goldsmith by profession and he was promised the same job by the fraud visa agent. The fraudster met Chandrashekhar for the initial three days and Chilumala never saw him again. Chandrashekhar paid him Rs 70,000 along with cost of the air ticket and a separate down payment for getting him the job. When Chandrashekhar reached Dubai, he found that what the agent promised was fake and Chandrashekhar was left stranded with no jobs in an unknown country alone. Chandhrashekhar had spent quite a fortune on going to Dubai and couldn’t spend the rest just to return back empty handed. So, he started doing menial jobs at constructions sites for Dh 600 to Dh 1200 per month.

However, Chandrashekhar couldn’t fulfill his dreams he had hoped for, his wife is still working in a beedi-binding factory but he is happy to return home and meet his children.