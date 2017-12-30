New Year drugs crackdown: NCB arrests four students from DU, JNU, Amity University; Cannabis-LSD seized

Cannabis seized is said to be 1.140 kg. The NCB even busted three LSD blot papers from the students. (Representational Image: Reuters)

In a major crackdown by the Narcotics Control Bureau of Delhi, four students were arrested for carrying heavy amounts of Cannabis and LSD blot papers. Two of the students are from Delhi University’s Hindu College, one student belongs to Jawaharlal Nehru University and one student of Amity University. Cannabis seized is said to be 1.140 kg. The NCB even busted three (Lysergic acid Diethylamide) LSD blot papers from the students.

The agency suspected their alleged involvement in a narcotics supply racket in the city. The drugs were supposed to be supplied to the new year party circuit of students in and around Delhi University’s North campus.

The NCB arrested the students under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS). The students were from of reputed academic institutions of the national capital. NCB Deputy Director General (North) S K Jha said, “Aniruddh Mathur, Tenzin Phunchog and Sam Mallick are all abusers of charas and used to get it from Gaurav.” He added, “The students have informed that abuse of drugs is rampant in the Delhi University campus area. They have given information about drug peddlers and others involved in the racket which is further being verified,”.

Gaurav is a student of the Hindu college is said to be the kingpin of the racket. NCB added that the charas was being allegedly sourced by these students from Himachal Pradesh.

Meanwhile, in Punjab, three people were arrested for carrying 2 kilograms of methamphetamine drug in Ludhiana today. The drug goes by the street name ice. The high amount of drug was recovered by Special Task Force in Punjab.

