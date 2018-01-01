New Year 2018: India bids 2017 goodbye; from aartis to parties, see how people welcomed new year

India rings in New Year with celebration galore. (ANI)

India was wrapped up in party mood as people bid adieu to 2017 and made way for the new year 2018. Partying was at its peak in major cities like New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and more. While clubs were jam-packed in these cities, the beach became the party hub in Chennai where people went to the Marina Beach to ring in the new year. Meanwhile, people swarmed the open venues in Pune, Kolkata’s Park Street, Bengaluru’s MG Road and Mumbai’s Marine Drive to party it out. Moreover, the party capital of India, Goa was embraced by the performance of Daler Mehendi. The Tunak Tunak Tun singer rocked Panjim with his swanky performance.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawans in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar also were not behind in their celebrations. Taking time out of their duty, the police personnel set up a tent and danced to their satisfaction. The patriotic songs were indeed in their playlist! Amritsar’s Golden Temple and Delhi’s Rakabganj Gurudwara were also lit up for the occasion as many chose to usher in the new year the spiritual way.

Special aarti performed at Mumbai’s #Siddhivinayak Temple on the first day of 2018 pic.twitter.com/WFlZvSwjCv — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2018

Taking the offbeat route, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari celebrated the night with the poor in Delhi’s Nigambodh Ghat area. Tiwari, who is also a singer, entertained the huge gathering with his songs and ‘shayaris’. Meanwhile, Special aarti was performed at Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak Temple on the first day of 2018. Also, the lanes of Varanasi were filled with bhajans on the first day of 2018 as special Ganga aarti was performed.

WATCH|

Mumbai’s iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) building was also glowing beautifully on new year’s eve.

Visuals of people celebrating #newyear2018 at Kolkata’s Park Street pic.twitter.com/K1brVTPoP5 — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2017

Meanwhile, President Ram Nath Kovind and PM Narendra Modi wished India New Year. “Wishing you all a happy 2018! I pray that this year brings joy, prosperity and good health in everyone’s lives,” PM Modi tweeted.