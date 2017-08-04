New turn in Tamil Nadu politics: AIADMK merger on cards before October 17? TTV Dinakaran leaves hints; Will it join NDA?

After almost 60 days of silence, controversial AIADMK deputy general secretary T T V Dinakaran today said efforts to bring together the divided factions of the party together are on.(PTI)

After almost 60 days of silence, controversial AIADMK deputy general secretary T T V Dinakaran today said efforts to bring together the divided factions of the party together are on. “We are working towards the merger of AIADMK factions, very soon you will hear a good news, it could be even before 17th October,” he told reporters. Dinakaran also made changes in the party structure on his own, apparently annoying many party leaders. Dinakaran said 20 MLAs of the party have been given different tasks to ensure AIADMK win in the 2019 elections. He said that those who worked hard for the party have been given an opportunity.

Claiming his hold on the party, he said, “AIADMK party office is my office and no body can stop me from going there. I will go to the office tomorrow.” There are rumours abound that AIADMK is going to join the NDA at the Centre. The move will strengthen Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Centre in the Parliament, and also end months of uncertainties in Tamil Nadu politics.

Interestingly, two months ago Dinakaran had said he was instructed by Sasikala, the ousted AIADMK chief who is in jail now, to wait and watch for two months. That deadline is ending on Saturday. In between, Dinakaran spent days in Delhi’s Tihar jail, in a case of alleged bid to bribe Election Commission officials. On Thursday, The Indian Express reported that Dinakaran was already making efforts to unite both factions of the party. The next two weeks are going to be crucial for Tamil Nadu politics.