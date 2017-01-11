New terror video shows Hizbul Mujahideen, Lashkar-e-Taiba join hands on Indian soil

Through the video it stays clear that the two groups had been instructed from the other side to unitedly plan attack in India. (Reuters)

As the tension across the International Border (IB) and the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir escalates, with frequent cross border attacks by authorized or unauthorized groups from the neighboring country, a fresh video shows terror groups joing hands to plan attack in the country. As reported by the Times Now, the undated video shows terrorists of millitant outfits Hizbul Mujahideen and Lashkar-e-Taiba, unitedly in the Indian soil.

According to the Time Now report, as the new terror video emerges, the millitants from the two terror groups were seen at an unknown location in South Kashmir, carrying AK-47 rifles. Through the video it stays clear that the two groups had been instructed from the other side to unitedly plan attack in India. However, as the video emerged, security forces had intensified their supervision across the border in Kashmir.

New terror video accessed by @TimesNow shows Hizbul and Lashkar cadre meeting and moving together pic.twitter.com/zGDceeZyNX — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) January 11, 2017

Earlier, on January 9, in one of the most recent attack by heavily armed terrorists at a General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF) camp in the Akhnoor district of the valley, three security personnel were martyred.

There had been several cross-border attacks and ceasefire violations by armed groups from Pakistan, since the Indian army had conducted the surgical strikes, neutralizing several terror launch pads and killing at least 26 terrorists in the neighboring country.