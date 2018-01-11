New Tamil Nadu e-governance policy aims to offer all services online by 2023

By 2023, all Tamil Nadu government services will be accessible online from anywhere or nearby common service delivery outlets, mobile platforms and handheld devices thus enabling the citizen to avail of all government services easily.

Tamil Nadu, which has released its e-Governance Policy 2017 recently, intends to promote a paperless office. To increase the efficiency of office work, an e-Office Application will be implemented in all government offices throughout the state. Steps will be taken to ensure that government files/documents /records are made available in a digitised form and are easily accessible to those authorised for access. In order to enhance transparency, efficiency and speed in public procurement, all government departments will be encouraged to use the government eMarketPlace (GeM) website, says the policy.

“More and more government services are being accessed by citizens electronically and through the internet which necessitates the creation of a policy for e-governance,” says a highly-placed official in the state information technology department. The objective of the policy is to improve productivity and efficiency in delivery of services by government departments and to create a comprehensive framework for the initiatives taken by various departments for implementing e-governance in their respective departments and to promote the best practices, he said. The Tamil Nadu government has put in place an institutional framework for providing support to e-governance in the state. The state IT department would be the overall facilitator.

Electronics Corporation of Tamil Nadu Ltd (ELCOT) will provide hand holding support to various government departments, organisations and boards in the areas of infrastructure for e-governance, capacity building, procurement of hardware, software and services. Directorate of e-Governance is the nodal agency for the implementation of common e-governance projects of the state. An IT cadre comprising IT professionals who will be working under the directorate of e-governance is being created. These professionals will render their assistance to all the government departments who are implementing projects at the state/district levels. It will also act as the coordinating agency for electronic delivery of services. Tamil Nadu e-Governance Agency (TneGA) is a state nodal agency and an intrinsic arm of the government to support and drive all e-governance initiatives of the government. TNeGA is implementing various e-governance projects.

Tamil Nadu Arasu Cable TV (TACTV) Corporation would be one of the agencies assisting in providing e-services in all parts of the state through its wide network and reach. Tamil Nadu Fibre Net Corporation Ltd (TANFINET) is being formed to provide network connectivity throughout the state which will provide the backbone for triple play services (voice, data and video), and bandwidth to e-seva centres. A state e-Governance Mission Team (SeMT) has been established to help the line departments to implement their e-governance initiatives that are aligned with National e-Governance Plan (NeGP) goals. SeMT would act as an e-governance advisory body to all departments and would closely work with departments. The departments would earmark 0.5% of their annual budget for e-governance and would be encouraged to increase the same to 3% in a phased manner over a period of five years.