New rates for driving licences, permits announced: Here is all you need to know

A sudden hike in the rates of driving licence and permits has caused a lot of anger and criticism. However, the new rates have been implemented and these need to be obeyed. The decision to increase the fee to get a driving license, permit, registration certificates and badges comes a week after the Union Ministry of Road Transport notified the 22nd amendment to the Central Motor Vehicle Rule, which it passed in July last year. here is all you need to know about the rate structure:

The revised fee to be levied on a learner’s license has increased from Rs 30 to Rs 150. Whereas a person seeking a driving licence would have to pay Rs 200 contrary to the previous amount of Rs 40. Registration fee of an auto rickshaw has been hiked to Rs 200 ending to Rs 3oo.

But this act by the government was not welcomed by the public, which vented its fury on the Motor Licensing Authority. They are saying the hike is too much and too sudden. In fact, when on Monday people lined up at the RTO for their respective work, drivers were taken aback by this rule and opposed paying the hiked fee.

Autorickshaw owners were hit hard since there has been a steep rise of almost 15 times in their fee to endorse their vehicle.

‘We will write to the Centre to ask them to revoke the fee hike. They should have gradually increased the fee in phases. The one time hike is unfair,’ said Rajender Soni, General Secretary of Delhi Autorickshaw Sangh and Delhi Pradesh Taxi Union, according to The Indian Express report.