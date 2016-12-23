New passport rules make everyone’s life easy: Here’s all you want to know

The MEA in a statement said that the presentation of an Adhar Card or an E-Aadhar would be accepted as a proof of Date of Birth. (PTI)

The Ministry of External Affairs today announced new rules to “streamline, liberalise and ease the process of issue of passport”. A PIB release said that the step would benefit citizens of India applying for a passport. The government would soon publish the necessary notifications in the Official Gazette to give effect to these changes. Instructions are also being issued to the Passport Issuing Authorities in India and abroad on these revised regulations.

Here are all you want to know about the new changes in passport application process:

1. Not compulsory to submit a proof of date of birth (DOB) even if you are born after January 26, 1989

Till now, all applicants born on or after January 26, 1989 had to submit their birth certificates as the proof of Date of Birth (DOB). This rule has been changed and now you can get a passport by submitting any one of the following documents as the proof of date of birth.

a) Birth certificate issued by the Registrar of Births & Deaths or the Municipal Corporation or any other prescribed authority whosoever has been empowered under the Registration of Birth & Deaths Act, 1969 to register the birth of a child born in India

b) Transfer/School leaving/Matriculation Certificate issued by the school last attended/recognised educational board containing the DOB of the applicant

You may also want to see this

c)) PAN card issued by the Income Tax Department with the DOB of applicant;

d) Aadhar Card/E-Aadhar having the DOB of applicant

e) Copy of the extract of the service record of the applicant (only in respect of Government servants) or the Pay Pension Order (in respect of retired Government Servants), duly attested/certified by the officer/in-charge of the Administration of the concerned Ministry/Department of the applicant, having his DOB

f) Driving licence issued by the Transport Department of concerned State government, having the DOB of applicant

g) Election photo identity card (EPIC) issued by the Election Commission of India having the DOB of applicant

h) Policy Bond issued by the Public Life Insurance Corporations/Companies having the DOB of the holder of the insurance policy.

2) It is no more compulsory to provide the name of both father and mother while applying for the passport. The online passport application form now requires the applicant to provide the name of father or mother or legal guardian, i.e., only one parent and not both.

3) Single parents would now be able to apply for passports for their children. Passports will also be issued where the name of either the father or the mother is not required to be printed at the request of the applicant.

4) The total number of Annexes prescribed in the Passport Rule, 1980, has been brought down to 9 from the present 15. Annexes A, C, D, E, J, and K have been removed and certain Annexes have been merged.

5) All the annexes that are required to be given by the applicants would be in the form of a self-declaration on a plain paper. No attestation/swearing by/before any Notary/Executive Magistrate/First Class Judicial Magistrate would be henceforth necessary.

6) Married applicants would not be required to provide Annexure K or any marriage certificate.

7) The Passport application form does not require the applicant to provide the name of her/his spouse in case of separated or divorced persons. Such applicants for passports would not be required to provide even the Divorce Decree.

8) Orphaned children, who do not have any proof of DOB such as Birth Certificate or the Matriculation Certificate or the declaratory Court order, may now submit a declaration given by the Head of the Orphanage/Child Care Home on their official letterhead of the organisation confirming the DOB of the applicant.

9) In cases of children not born out of wedlock, the applicant for the passport of such children should submit only Annexure G while submitting the passport application.

10) In cases of issue of passport to in-country domestically adopted children, submission of the registered adoption deed would no longer be required. In the absence of any deed to this effect, the passport applicant may give a declaration on a plain paper confirming the adoption.

11) Government servants, who are not able to obtain the Identity Certificate (Annexure-B)/ No-Objection Certificate (Annexure-M) from their concerned employer and intend to get the passport on urgent basis can now get the passport by submitting a self-declaration in Annexure-‘N’ that he/she has given prior Intimation letter to his/her employer informing that he/she was applying for an ordinary passport to a Passport Issuing Authority.

12) Sadhus/sanyasis can apply for a passport with the name of their spiritual Guru mentioned in the passport application in lieu of their biological parent(s) name(s) subject to their providing of at least one public document such as Election Photo Identity Card (EPIC) issued by the Election Commission of India, PAN card, Adhar Card, etc wherein the name of the Guru has been recorded against the column(s) for parent(s) name(s).

(Inputs from PIB)