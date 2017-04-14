New dress code for Delhi cops bans jeans, t-shirts in PHQ

With the latest order, the DCP mandates wearing of trouser and shirts, thereby restricting officials posted at the PHQ from wearing jeans and t-shirts during duty hours. (PTI)

A month after joining the office, Deputy Commissioner of Police (PHQ and General Administration) Vikramjit Singh issued a directive stating that all police personnel, men and women at the Delhi Police Headquarter (PHQ) should wear ‘formal civil clothing. With the latest order, the DCP mandates wearing of trouser and shirts, thereby restricting officials posted at the PHQ from wearing jeans and t-shirts during duty hours.

As reported by The Indian Express, police sources said, “After taking charge last month, Singh spotted a few policemen dressed in jeans and t-shirts. When he asked them if they were on duty, they replied in the affirmative. He immediately discussed the issue with his seniors, including the Delhi Police chief. With their permission, he asked his assistant to draft an order barring officials from wearing jeans and t-shirts while on duty.”

Also Watch:



The Indian Express report further mentioned that the order issued by the newly appointed DCP mentioned, “It has been observed that some police personnel are not observing police uniform decorum. Few of them were seen wearing jeans, t-shirt in PHQ, which is not desirable. Henceforth, all officers and their subordinates are advised to wear formal dress, especially simple trousers and shirts. They should avoid jeans and t-shirts during their office timings.”

The order had been circulated on April 12 and all officials posted in different branches of police in the PHQ had been directed by senior officials to maintain the ‘civil dress decorum’. Previously issued rules mention the compulsion to wear uniforms on Tuesdays and Fridays. While the rule was not applicable to staff to senior officials, the newly implemented rule is applicable on all police personnel appointed at the PHQ.