New Nitish Kumar Cabinet 2017: Full list of NDA ministers and their portfolios in Bihar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (PTI Photo)

Nitish Kumar has taken oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the sixth time, hours after he broke the ruling grand alliance and submitted his resignation to the Governor. Stunning political developments over night surprised everyone across the country. The apparent reason for Kumar to take this surprising decision was his falling out with Deputy Chief Minister Teshaswi Yadav, the son of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad. Tejashwi is facing corruption charges but had refused to step down. “In the circumstances that prevail in Bihar, it became difficult to run the grand alliance government,” Kumar had told reporters outside Raj Bhavan after submitting his resignation to Governor Keshri Nath Tripathi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to praise Kumar for his “honesty” in standing up to corruption. Following PM’s post on Twitter, the BJP said it would support him, and its legislators met Kumar’s JD(U) MLAs. After the meeting, Kumar, accompanied by senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi drove to Raj Bhavan to stake claim to form the government. Modi later told journalists that a list of 132 MLAs supporting the alliance was submitted to the governor who has invited Kumar to form the government. These included 71 of JD(U), BJP 53, RLSP 2, LJP 2, HAM 1 and three Independents, PTI reported.

Kumar took the oath to the office at around 10 am on Thursday. Here is the full list of New Nitish Kumar cabinet minister

Nitish Kumar, Chief Minister

Sushil Kumar Modi, Deputy Chief Minister

(The list is being updated)