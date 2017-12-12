New law needed to check population growth: Giriraj Singh

Union Minister Giriraj Singh. (Source: IE)

Union Minister Giriraj Singh today pitched for a new law to check population growth saying it should be binding on all strata of society, even as he elaborated on a new government scheme to prevent slaughter of cows by purchasing their urine and dung for making fertiliser. Under the scheme, which the MSME (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) minister said would also check the stray cow menace, the cow urine would be purchased at a rate of Rs 10 per litre and cow dung will be purchased for Rs 5 per kg. Speaking here on Saturday evening at a private function, Singh said the scheme would be introduced in every Lok Sabha constituency and can generate jobs for 2,000-2,500 unemployed youths in each panchayat. Stating that population growth is the greatest hurdle in the progress of development, Singh said unless a law is enacted with legal bindings on every strata of society, irrespective of the caste, creed or colour, the future of the country would be bleak. He said this is needed for harmony of the country and would pave the way for everyone to use natural resources equally for another 30-40 years.

Singh added the harmony is in peril wherever any caste is in minority, as he called for all opposition parties to come together for checking population growth and support a law that should be binding on everyone. The minister said the MSME Ministry will shortly come up with two laws that would help the unemployed youth, farmers and cattle keepers. “While both the schemes would be heavy employment- generating, one of the schemes would prove to be a boon to farmers,” he said.

Elaborating on the schemes, Singh said it would help prevent cow slaughtering as amino acid would be prepared by precessing human/animal hair with the urine of cow, while the cow dung would be used for preparing compost by adding Nitrogen and minerals to it.

According to Singh, it would replace chemicals and fertilisers that at present have become hazardous for the fields. The result of this compost on wheat, cotton seeds and vegetables was found very encouraging, he claimed. The scheme would not only check the stray cow menace, but will also stop farmers from stalling feeding of cows as urine of cow under the scheme will be purchased at the rate of Rs 10 per litre and cow dung for Rs 5 per kg. The other scheme involves solar spindle that would fetch employment to at least 50 million, he said.

Under the scheme, a ‘solar spindle mission’ would consist of 500 solar spindles, while its cluster would consist of 4,000 spindles, Singh said. The scheme would involve an investment of Rs 40,000 crore and would be launched in every Lok Sabha constituency, he said. Giriraj Singh said that in order to promote solar spindles and its products, the existing mills would get incentives, provided they prepare a fine variety of yarn for export purposes only.

The scheme would generate employment for millions, the minister claimed, adding that it would translate the philosophy of Antyodaya scheme of late Deen Dayal Upadhyay. He said these schemes should generate at least 5 million jobs.