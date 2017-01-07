New Delhi World Book Fair 2017: How Twitterati are gearing up to enjoy the nine-day event

The New Delhi World Book Fair 2017 is a nine-day event that the book lovers and book publishers in the national capital look forward to. (PTI)

The New Delhi World Book Fair 2017 is a nine-day event that the book lovers and book publishers in the national capital look forward to. For publishers, this marks a major event as it gives them an opportunity to display all their titles across different genres and create a buzz of sorts with the readers. The World Book Fair has been held for the past 44 years by the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO), under the Ministry of Commerce, and more importantly, the Government of India is the co-organizer of the Fair.

What makes this an exciting event for book lovers is that nearly 800 publishers from across the country and abroad participate in the World Book Fair, making it a grand celebration of books and writers.

For Delhiites, January is the coldest month of the year and with after yesterday’s rainfall, it has become colder than before. However, the New Delhi World Book Fair is still brimming with the activities. Book lovers took to Twitter, in sharing their thoughts and love for books in the context of the New Delhi World Book Fair 2017. Have a look:

