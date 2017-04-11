New Delhi railway station becomes smart in energy saving. (PTI)

New Delhi station, one of the busiest terminals of the country, is likely to save around Rs 13 lakh a year with implementation of a smart system to control power consumption as per pre-programmed schedule.

There are 6,000 lights and 1,500 fans and 18 high masts lights at this station which handles about five lakh passengers and more than 300 trains in a day.

Micro-processor based control system, which is accessible through web/smart phone has been implemented to control all fans, lights as per the pre-programmed schedule in sync with weather forecast, Delhi Divisonal Railway Manager Arun Arora said here today.

The cost of this work was Rs 37 lakh and the energy savings per annum are being realised to the tune of Rs 13 lakh per annum thereby giving rate of return of 35 per cent and CO2 reduction by 70 tonnes per annum. Referring to renewable energy, he said the division has undertaken initiatives in leveraging solar power.

The currently installed solar panel capacity is 412 KWP leading to annual saving of Rs 54 lakh. Another work under execution at New Delhi at Platform No 2/3 is for 140 KWP with annual saving of Rs 21 lakh has been underatken at the division.

The division has awarded two works of 20 MW for leveraging solar power at Shakurbasti, Jind, Bhatinda, Delhi- Ambala, Ghaziabad-Meerut and Delhi-Rewari sections.