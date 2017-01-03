New Delhi Municipal Council appoints Olympic medalist, Everest climber as Swachh ambassadors

NDMC today appointed Rio Olympic medalist and Arjun Awardee Deepa Malik and first female amputee to climb Mount Everest Arunima Sinha as brand ambassadors for its Swachh programme. (Reuters)

New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) today appointed Rio Olympic medalist and Arjun Awardee Deepa Malik and first female amputee to climb Mount Everest Arunima Sinha as brand ambassadors for its Swachh programme.

The announcement for the same was made by NDMC Chairman Naresh Kumar at an event at Connaught Place’s central park here.

Speaking after administering the pledge of Swachhta to the audience including students of NDMC schools and residents of NDMC area, Malik said, “if a special-abled person like me can get acclaimed international fame by wining international awards, why can’t we achieve the target to make the city a clean area”.

The event was also presided over by New Delhi MP Meenakshi Lekhi.

“NDMC has decided to make Parliament Street as disable friendly road under the Sugamya Bharat – a scheme launched by Prime Minster of India for the Divyangjan,” Lekhi said.

The brand ambassadors also inaugurated Public Toilet Utility (PTU) at RK Ashram Marg here.