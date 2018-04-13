Delhi fire Live: 4 killed after house gutted at Kohat Enclave

Delhi Fire: A probe into the matter is underway.

Delhi Fire: In a horrific incident, four people have been killed after a house caught fire in New Delhi’s Kohat Enclave near Pitampura, according to reports. It has been learnt that fire broke out allegedly due to short circuit. A probe into the matter is underway. Further details awaited.

This comes days after five people, including two minors, died in separate fire incidents in the national capitali on April 9. The Delhi Fire Services had received a call around 6.30 am about the first blaze in Rajapuri area of Sultanpuri. Over two-dozen workers were sleeping in the first and second floors of the three-storey building when the blaze started. All, but four, escaped, an officer said. At least 10 fire tenders rushed to the spot, but the narrow alleys posed a great challenge before they could reach the site, the officer said. The fire fighters struggled for a couple of hours to douse the fire. It was running without permission in the residential area, a senior police officer said. Police took the injured ones to a hospital where they were declared dead.

The deceased have been identified as Razi Mohammad (20), Shan Mohammad(17), Ayub (17) and Mehboob (18). They all belonged to Asmada village in Uttar Pradesh Hardoi district. Ayub and Mehboob were siblings, the police official said. The unit was run by a person named Veeresh Gupta, who lived in the same locality. The building was used for manufacturing shoes and housed around 25-30 workers, he said. A case has been registered and investigation has been launched, he added.

The second incident was reported around 12.55 pm at Kamal Building in Kucha Mahajani of Olds Delhis Chandni Chowk area, the police said. The fire in the building, housing several jewellery shops, spread to all three floors. Twenty-two fire tenders were rushed to contain the blaze, a police official said. The youth, who was rescued from the spot, was declared dead at a hospital. Preliminary investigation suggest that Rohit, a resident of Bihars Muzaffarpur district, died due to suffocation, the official added.

Earlier, two persons had died in a fire at a footwear-manufacturing unit in Narela on Saturday, while a 62-year-old shopkeeper died in a pre-dawn blaze at his shop in Sarita Vihar area on April 9.