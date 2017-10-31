New currency notes in India? See what this leader is demanding

Be it the Narendra Modi government at the Centre or Yogi Adityanath government in the state, both have not taken any significant decision, he said. (PTI)

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi part president Akhilesh Yadav has today suggested to the Centre that it print new series of currency notes with photos of great freedom fighters. “A new series of Indian currency notes should be printed and pictures of great freedom fighters should be printed on them,” PTI has quoted him as saying.

Addressing party workers on the occasion of 142nd birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Lucknow, the Samajwadi Party chief also recalled the contributions of India’s first home minister and said, “While remembering him, the map of India automatically comes to our mind.He played a crucial role in unifying the country. He was termed Sardar and people had trust in him,” he added. Yadav at the same time accused the BJP of misleading people on issues of farm loan waiver, GST and demonetisation and said that a party which spread lies could not be trusted.

“Be it the Narendra Modi government at the Centre or Yogi Adityanath government in the state, both have not taken any significant decision. BJP people are liars. I wonder how people trust them. The party should not be trusted,” Yadav said as per PTI.“There are some forces which believe in dividing the society. They do this for political gains to catapult themselves to power,” he was further quoted by the agency as saying.

The BJP, while hitting back at his statement said that those rejected by the people of the state were making absurd allegations. “The work done by Prime Minister Modi has established the country as a strong nation world-wide. And the Yogi Adityanath government in UP has done tremendous work in six months. Those discarded by the people are making absurd allegations and they will get a reply from the people of the state,” party state spokesman Shalabh Mani Tripathi said.