New BJP ally, JDU left ruling party waiting for both support and presence in Rajya Sabha

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (Reuters)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) found a new ally in Janata Dal (United) (JDU) after its chief Nitish Kumar resigned from the post of the Bihar Chief Minister on July 26, breaking the 2-year-old JD(U)-RJD-Congress mahagathbandhan and then formed his government with BJP support. However, on July 31, PM Narendra Modi led Centre faced embarrassment in Rajya Sabha as their new allies failed to back it with both attendance and support for the Constitutional amendment bill on backward classes. The amendment that was moved by senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh sought changes in the composition of the proposed commission. JDU leader, Sharad Yadav, who was in the house voted with Congress and other Opposition parties.

While many JDU leaders voted with the opposition during the session in Rajya Sabha, many of its members failed to even show up, according to Indian Express. Ali Anwar Ansari, a member of the Janata Dal United (JDU) did not attend the session and he was the first one to go againt Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s decision to form an alliance with BJP. He was at Jantar Mantar, attending an agitation on the farmer issue. Other JDU ministers who failed to attend the session included Harivansh, Ram Nath Thakur and Bashistha Narain Singh.

The voting on the four amendments by the opposition was passed by 74 to 52 votes, which caused the embarrassment to the ruling side as its total strength including the 10 JDU members is 89.