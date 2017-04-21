Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari offers to procure ‘Kasturi’ for Jagannath temple

The visiting dignitary said she would take appropriate measures to resolve the problem so as to enable the temple authorities to continue with the rituals and traditions for the deities without disruption.(Reuters)

Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari today promised to take necessary steps to arrange ‘Kasturi’ for Shri Jagannath Temple here to tide over the acute shortage of musk essential for special rituals of the Lord. Bhandari, who paid obeisance to the presiding deities in the 12th century shrine, told reporters that she would take up the issue of shortage of Kasturi, which is obtained from a stag’s navel, with the Nepal government.

The visiting dignitary said she would take appropriate measures to resolve the problem so as to enable the temple authorities to continue with the rituals and traditions for the deities without disruption. The rare and precious Kasturi was earlier received by the Shri Jagannath Temple from Nepal during monarchy. As the purity and quality of Kasturi from Nepal is considered high, it was used for special rituals of the deities.

You may also like to watch:

Expressing happiness after darshan of Lord Jagannath, Bhandari thanked President Pranab Mukherjee as well as the Centre and Odisha government for the arrangements made for her visit. She also thanked the residents of Puri and Sevayats. Noting that India and Nepal enjoyed age-old friendly ties with strong cultural bonds, she expressed the hope that the bilateral relationship would continue in future. Bhandari also wished further development of India.

The Nepal President, who is on the concluding leg of her two-day tour of Odisha, visited the shrine and offered prayers to Lord Jagannath amid tight security. The visiting dignitary, who spent around 40 minutes in the temple premises, was welcomed near the Lion’s Gate by senior officials of the district, temple administration and servitors.

Elaborate security arrangements were made both outside and inside the temple for her visit, while the entry of other devotees into the shrine was restricted.