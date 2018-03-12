Nepal plane crash kills 50, here are the 5 big air accidents of 2018

Nepal plane crash: Here are the top 5 air accidents of 2018 (Source: Reuters)

Nepal was jolted by a tragic plane accident on Monday (March 12) which killed at least 50 passengers, as per a report by The Indian Express, on board and injured several others. The plane, operated by US-Bangla Airlines, was on a flight from Dhaka when it hit an airport fence during landing and burst into flames. As per media reports, nine out of the 67 passengers are still missing and the Nepalese army’s rescue operation is underway to find them. Many severely injured passengers were rushed to the hospital. A Reuters report suggests that the dead included many foreign tourists who were visiting the country for trekking.

Notably, the scenic nation of Nepal, which is located in the foothills of Himalayas has been unfortunate as the mountainous nation have witnessed frequent disasters. It is worth mentioning here that this is the second tragedy to hit the country in less than a week. An avalanche killed at least 11 people, mostly foreigners, on a Himalayan peak on Sunday. However, this year, not just Nepal but other nations too, have witnessed gruesome air tragedies.

So, here are five of the major air accidents that took place in 2018

Turkish private plane crash on March 11, 2018

1. Turkish plane crashes in Iran

A Turkish business jet carrying eight passengers and three crew members crashed into a mountain in central Iran on March 11, killing all 11 passengers on board.

Russian military plane crash in Syria on March 7

2. Russian plane crash in Syria

A Russian military transport plane crashed, on March 7, in Syria killing all 39 servicemen on board. A statement by the Russian Defense Ministry said, “The plane hit the ground more than 1,600 feet short of the runway at the Russian-operated Hmeimim Air Base.”

IAF chopper crash in Assam on February 15

3. Indian Air Force plane crash in Assam

Two pilots who were onboard an Indian Air Force (IAF) microlight helicopter in Assam’s Majuli island died after it crashed on February 15. An inquiry is ongoing into the incident to ascertain the cause of the crash.

Russian passenger plane crash on February 11

4. Russian passenger plane crash

A Russian passenger plane carrying 71 people crashed near Moscow, on February 11, 2018, minutes after taking off, killing everyone on board in one of the country’s worst ever aviation disasters.

Indian chopper crashes off Mumbai coast on January 13

5. Pawan Hans Helicopter crash

A Pawan Hans helicopter carrying seven people, including five senior officials of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC), crashed off Mumbai’s coast on January 13, 2018. The bodies of five people were recovered after day-long rescue operations by multiple agencies.