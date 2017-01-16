Nepal Foreign Minister visits India for ‘Raisina Dialogue’

Nepal’s Foreign Minister Prakash Sharan Mahat will arrive in India today on a three-day visit to participate in India’s flagship geo-political conference. (Source: AP)

Nepal’s Foreign Minister Prakash Sharan Mahat will arrive in India today on a three-day visit to participate in India’s flagship geo-political conference. Mahat will also hold talks with ministers and high-ranking Indian officials, besides attending the 2nd edition of the Raisina Dialogue which begins tomorrow under the theme of “Navigating Asia’s New Normal: Multilateralism with Multipolarity,” Nepal’s Foreign Ministry said.

Mahat is visiting at the invitation of India’s External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, it said. Following successful organisation of the first Dialogue in March last year, the Ministry of External Affairs in partnership with Observer Research Foundation is organising the 2nd Edition of ‘Raisina Dialogue’ which will deliberate on strategic issues including new challenges and cyber security.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and address the opening session of the Dialogue, which is India’s flagship geo-political conference to be held annually and within a short span has emerged as a much-awaited global conference in the international calendar.

More than 250 delegates from 65 countries are expected to take in the conference. The first edition was attended by about 40 countries with 120 foreign participants.