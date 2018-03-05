NEN E-Week celebrates entrepreneurs

The E-Week awarded successful start-ups and entrepreneurial efforts.

Last week, after a campaign covering 45 cities, 5,000 events and 8 lakh participants, the 10th edition of Asia’s biggest entrepreneurship event, E-Week, culminated into a mega finale at Siri Fort Auditorium, Delhi. The gathering of 1,000-odd participants comprised of students, faculty, mentors, leaders and other representatives of the entrepreneurial community.

The theme of E-Week 2018 was “Live your Entrepreneurial Dream. Break Barriers. Create Wealth. Change India.” The event was marked by two keynotes, one by Romesh Wadhwani, Silicon Valley-based entrepreneur and founder & chairman of the Wadhwani Foundation, and the other by Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog.

The E-Week awarded successful start-ups and entrepreneurial efforts. The NEN Start-ups of the Decade awards went to Shashank ND, co-founder & CEO of Practo Technologies; Swati Bondia of CLAP (previously Om Shanti Traders); Subrat Kar of Vidooly Media Tech; Abhishek Humbad and Richa Bajpai of Goodera (previously NextGen); Santosh Palavesh of UMM Studios; and Eshwar Vikas of Mukunda Foods.

National Entrepreneurship Network (NEN) inspires, educates and supports student entrepreneurs, start-ups and SMEs for creating high-value jobs.

Ajay Kela, president & CEO, Wadhwani Foundation, said, “With a million-youth entering the workforce every month, India needs thousands of our brightest youth to become job-creators rather than job-seekers. We need bold entrepreneurs. It isn’t enough to start just another venture, but to widen the reach of our ambition and try to solve tough problems. E-Week 2018 has successfully instilled this sentiment.”