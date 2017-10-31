Neither Europe nor world would benefit from instability: India on Catalan independence issue

Days after Catalonia’s unilateral declaration of independence, India said that issues of identity and culture are best addressed within the constitutional framework and with respect for national integrity. (Reuters)

Days after Catalonia’s unilateral declaration of independence, India said that issues of identity and culture are best addressed within the constitutional framework and with respect for national integrity. In response to a question on Catalonia’s unilateral declaration of independence ministry of external affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, “We have noted the negative global reaction to this development. Neither Europe nor the world would benefit from instability.”

“As a country that values and fosters unity in diversity, India would urge that issues of identity and culture are best addressed within the constitutional framework and with respect for national integrity,” he said. Catalonia’s regional parliament proclaimed independence from Spain in a secret ballot on Friday. The Spanish government dissolved the legislature, fired the government and regional police chief and called a new election for December 21.