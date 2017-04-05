Nehru College Chairman P Krishnadas taken into custody, released

The Court while granting anticipatory bail to Krishnadas had directed him to surrender his passport and seek its permission to leave the state. (PTI)

A top official of a private engineering college in Thrissur district, accused in a case related to the alleged suicide of a student, was taken into custody today, but released him as the Kerala High Court had granted anticipatory bail to him, police sources said. P Krishnadas, Chairman and Managing Trustee of the Nehru College of Educational and Charitable Trust was questioned in connection with the case. The Court while granting anticipatory bail to Krishnadas had directed him to surrender his passport and seek its permission to leave the state.

The court also barred his entry to the premises of Nehru College of Engineering and directed him not to interfere with its day-to-day affairs. The body of Jishnu Pranoy (18), a first-year student at the Nehru College of Engineering, in Pampady in Thrissur district, was found hanging in the bathroom of the hostel in January after the college authorities allegedly harassed him after he was allegedly caught copying in an examination. The arrest of the Chairman comes a day before the family members of Jishnu had planned to hold dharna in front of the DGP’s office here. The incident had triggered a series of protests across the state against managements of self financing colleges.