Negotiations on to have India on board for Rooppur nuclear plant in Bangladesh: Rosatom expert

Negotiations are on to have India on board for the Rooppur nuclear power plant in Bangladesh, which is being built by Russia, an expert from Moscow’s atomic power agency Rosatom said today. (Image: Reuters)

Top News SBI interest rates on bulk deposits hiked from November 30; here is big benefit you will get now

Negotiations are on to have India on board for the Rooppur nuclear power plant in Bangladesh, which is being built by Russia, an expert from Moscow’s atomic power agency Rosatom said today. The expert added that as of today, there was no trilateral agreement between Russia, India and Bangladesh for New Delhi to participate in the project. “There is room for cooperation and there is a possibility of India to participate. There was an initiative to have a trilateral document and we supported that document. No document is signed yet and it is under negotiation,” the expert, who did not wish to be quoted, said while talking to reporters here.

India is keen on participating in the Rooppur nuclear power plant in a Bangladesh, where Russia is building two power reactors of 1,200 MW each. New Delhi is not a member of the 48-nation Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG), and hence cannot directly take part in the construction of nuclear power plants. But there are two separate nuclear cooperation pacts between India and Bangladesh and India and Russia. According to the Strategic Vision for Strengthening Cooperation in Peaceful Uses of Atomic Energy signed between India and Russia in December, 2014, the “two sides will explore opportunities for sourcing materials, equipment and services from

Indian industry for the construction of the Russian-designed nuclear power plants in third countries”. “India has experience in installation of reactors. It can provide some training (to Bangladesh) because of its training (trained scientists) in the (Russian-built) Kudankulam (power project). There is less language difference between Bangladesh and India than Bangladesh and Russia,” the expert said.