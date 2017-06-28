Neglect, mistreatment in their own homes marks lives of the elderly in India: Agewell study

Almost half of the elderly reported loneliness and two-fifths said they suffer from psychological issues. (Reuters)

Agewell Foundation, a Delhi-based NGO that caters to the needs of elderly people recently carried out a survey of 15000 older persons across 25 Indian states. The respondents were elderly male and female persons (aged 60 above) across urban, rural and slum areas. The NGO, which has been working for the cause of old persons since the past 18 years, has a motto, ‘Self Respect in old Age”. The study found some staggering results like the majority of respondents said that their social status has depleted over the last decade. Half of the respondents said that there has been no improvement in healthcare, and the financial status is also dismal. The survey shockingly revealed that in old age, a person has more financial requirements but as many as four out of five people in that age group were not aware of their financial rights. Almost half of the elderly reported loneliness and two-fifths said they suffer from psychological issues.

The NGO survey further revealed that more than half of elderly people have been mistreated, mostly in their own homes. About 64% of elderly respondents said they faced neglect in old age. Founder Chairman of Agewell Foundation, Himanshu Rath said, “With a fast increasing share of older people in the population, they seem to struggle for their due share in the mainstream as well. They are raring to grab their share in the centre stage and want to show their presence in the society.”