Need to question traditions to bring positive change: Superwoman Lilly Singh

‘Superwoman’ Lilly Singh is a global icon, her career highs talk about her success stories and it looks like, there’s no stopping for her as the title of UNICEF’s newest Goodwill Ambassador has added yet another feather to her ‘bawse’ hat.(PTI)

‘Superwoman’ Lilly Singh is a global icon, her career highs talk about her success stories and it looks like, there’s no stopping for her as the title of UNICEF’s newest Goodwill Ambassador has added yet another feather to her ‘bawse’ hat. She has been named ‘top entertainment influencer’ by Forbes and is YouTube’s highest-paid female artist and third highest of all time, she also started a new initiative on social media hashtag ‘Girl Love’ that aims to end girl-on-girl hate, and now, she is on another mission – change the world for better. Talking on the same, the 28-year-old YouTube star told ANI that the positive change will come only after the young people start raising their voice to question traditions sometimes. “There are a lot of cultures around the world that have traditions and practices in which sexism is embedded,” Lilly noted, adding, “I think as youth we really need to start questioning those traditions and not just blindly practice them because our parents tell us to.”

You May Also Like To Watch:



“We really need to change those. When I have kids, whenever that day may come if it comes, I want to make sure that I don’t just blindly follow traditions. I want to question those things that are sexist and then alter them to make that equal,” she further said. The ‘How to Be a Bawse: A Guide to Conquering Life’ author continued, “As I get bigger and as I have more of an audience, the part inside me that wants to help people only grows. When you put up a video and you realise millions of people see it, you think what can I do with influence like that? Currently, in the future and even in the past, more so moving forward, I so really want to focus on my philanthropy efforts and try and make the world a better place.”

Speaking on women empowerment, Lilly said, “I am sad that in this day and age, we still have to fight for a lot of things. I can’t even imagine how, people who are much older than me must feel, people who have been through protests and years and years of gender discrimination.” “I think we really need to understand if we really wanted to be as successful as possible as humans on this planet, we can’t possibly do so with one set of ideas from one gender. It really has to be representative. Empowering women is not just good for women; it is good for the planet. We really need to understand that,” she added.

On the occasion of World Youth Skill Day, the ‘bawse lady’ has a message for all the youngsters out there: “Everything they want to create in their future world, they should start creating now. They should know that they have the power to do so.” “I was just talking to my friend and saying that sometimes we know problems, but we don’t know the actual causes of problems and I think as youth we need to dive deep into the problems and come with meaningful solutions,” she added.

Further, talking about youth empowerment, Lilly noted that parents can play a major role in it by bringing out their children’s best versions. She said, “The biggest influence on youth is usually parents. I think parents really need to give their kids the tools necessary to become the best versions of themselves – which means letting them explore, letting them experiment, letting them have hobbies, letting them really build into their own voice.”

On the work front, the Indo-Canadian YouTuber will “next month start filming” for the HBO’s adaptation of author Ray Bradbury’s 1951 dystopian novel, ‘Fahrenheit 451.’ “The movie is based on a book that is very special because everyone in my hometown, in North America, has read that book in school. So, kids are very familiar with this book, we grew up with it,” she revealed. “It’s essentially dystopia – it’s about a world, in which books are illegal and so they burn books and Fahrenheit 451 is the temperature at which paper burns. It’s a world where people have very limited amount of information, and believe things that may not necessarily be true about history. My character is a part of that world.”