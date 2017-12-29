Need to change notion that Congress is for Muslims, BJP for Hindus, says Ashok Gehlot

After masterminding a tough challenge along with Congress President Rahul Gandhi for Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP in Gujarat, AICC general secretary Ashok Gehlot has said that it was important to dispel the misconception that Congress is synonymous with Muslims and that the BJP is equivalent to Hindus

After masterminding a tough challenge along with Congress President Rahul Gandhi for Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP in Gujarat, AICC general secretary Ashok Gehlot has said that it was important to dispel the misconception that Congress is synonymous with Muslims and that the BJP is equivalent to Hindus. The former Rajasthan Chief Minister has also said that BJP was helped by Mani Shankar Aiyar’s ‘neech’ remark and Kapil Sibal’s plea in the Supreme Court to defer the hearing in the Ayodhya lawsuit until July 2019. PM Modi got the opportunity “opportunity to divert” the discourse.

“They succeeded in creating a misunderstanding in the Hindu society that Congress means Muslims and the BJP means Hindu. The country got caught in that narrative and continues to be so. It is necessary to remove that feeling from the minds of the people in the interest of the country. If that is not removed, then there are hard times ahead for the country, (Hindu society mein ek galatfehmi paida karne mein yeh kamyab ho gaye ki Congress ka matlab hai musalman aur BJP ka matlab hai hindu. Us chakkar ke andar yeh desh chal raha tha, aur chal raha hai abhi bhi kaafi had tak….jo bhavana bani hui hai logon ki aur jo dimaag mein ghusi hui hai, usko desh ke hit mein nikalna jaroori hai. Aur agar nahin nikalenge toh aane wale waqt mein taqleef hogi, pure mulk ko taqleef hogi)” he said.

The BJP had won the Gujarat assembly polls for a record sixth straight victory today, and was set to evict the Congress in Himachal Pradesh, tightening the party’s grip over the country’s politics with general elections only 18 months away. The final result was not as grand as the saffron party had expected. Party leaders had aimed for 150-plus seats, but faced a tough challenge from a resurgent Congress led by Rahul Gandhi, as well as young Patidar and Dalit leaders Hardik Patel, Alpesh Thakor and Jignesh Mewani. The Congress won 75 seats and was leading in two for a possible total of 77, compared to 61 in the 2012 elections.

“This is double joy for me,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a former Gujarat chief minister, in a victory speech at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi. He said he was happy that his successors continued the development work which he had spearheaded during his nearly 13- year tenure as the chief minister. “I once again offer the hardworking party workers many congratulations. This is not an ordignary victory,” he said. In an earlier tweet, Modi said: “I assure (people of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh) that we will leave no stone unturned in furthering the development journey of these states and serve the people tirelessly.”