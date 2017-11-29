Need to align goals to achieve tangible outputs in skill development, says Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan today emphasised the need to align the objectives of all stakeholders to achieve tangible outputs in the skill development and entrepreneurship sectors, while asserting that India’s tourism and hospitality space has enormous potential.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan today emphasised the need to align the objectives of all stakeholders to achieve tangible outputs in the skill development and entrepreneurship sectors, while asserting that India’s tourism and hospitality space has enormous potential. “Tourism and hospitality sectors have huge potential with millions of domestic tourism hotspots, especially in the Himalayan region. The need is to align the goal of all stakeholders to achieve tangible outputs in the Skill Development and Entrepreneurship verticals,” Pradhan said in a tweet. The minister witnessed the signing of a tripartite MoU between National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), Tourism and Hospitality Sector Skill Council (THSC) and Airbnb, a leading community-driven hospitality company. The agreement will provide hospitality skills training to hospitality micro-entrepreneurs in India.

The partnership builds upon Airbnb’s commitment to support Skill India Mission by creating and empowering 50,000 hospitality entrepreneurs in India. “We believe that this partnership will help to augment Skill India Mission by bringing in global best practices for the training of small hospitality entrepreneurs. The domestic tourism has immense potential in India and this partnership will benefit the ecosystem by creating opportunities for women and youth,” Pradhan said in an official statement. The agreement is aimed at creation of an accredited skill development module for hospitality entrepreneurs offering homestay facilities, accommodations and local experiences.