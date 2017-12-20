Need people’s help in checking air pollution: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath. (PTI)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today called for people’s participation in checking the high level of air pollution in the state’s major cities. “Guidelines have been issued after a state-level meeting on checking high level of air pollution but people’s participation is a must,” he said in the state Assembly while responding to an adjournment notice moved by Samajwadi Party MLA Nitin Agarwal. Adityanath said the high level of pollution today is the result of “continued neglect” for a prolonged period, illegal mining and unscientific development. “This dangerous level of pollution has not been reached in a day…it was (first) noticed when people started having breathing problems and experienced burning in the eyes,” he said, adding that the government has taken necessary steps and will continue to do so.

The matter came up in the Zero Hour when Agarwal broached the subject of air pollution in major cities, how it has reached a critical stage and is causing hardships to people.