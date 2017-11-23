Need for both countries to foster favourable external environment: China

Sushma Swaraj (Image Source IE)

Asserting that it has a common task of developing the economy like India, China today said there was a need for both the countries to foster favourable external environment.

The remark by the Spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy here comes ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting in Russia, to be attended by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

The SCO summit will be held on November 30 and December 1 and it is likely to discuss the regional security scenario besides several other issues.

In June, India along with Pakistan became a full-fledged member of the SCO, a China-dominated security grouping which is increasingly seen as a counterweight to NATO.

“Both China and India are developing countries and face common tasks of developing economy and improving people’s well being. At a crucial stage at deepening reform and advancing modernisation, both countries need to foster a favourable external environment,” Spokesperson Counselor Xie Liyan said in a video message.

She further said that “China and India are neighbours that cannot moved away. We live under the same sky.”

As important members of the BRICS and the SCO, China and India are committed to advancing globalisation and multi- polarity and upholding democracy in international relations, Xie said.

The spokesperson also said that there will be institutional dialogues between the two countries in the near future and leaders of India and China will have opportunity to meet each other next year.

In the video message, Xie also referred to meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi- Jinping in Xiamen where they reached upon “important consensus”.

She also talked about various decision taken at the recently-held National Congress of the Communist Party of China.