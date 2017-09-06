NEDA conclave: Northeast topmost priority of Narendra Modi government, says Amit Shah

BJP president Amit Shah who was present at the inaugural session of North-East Democratic Alliance conclave said that northeast has been the topmost priority of the Narendra Modi led government.(PTI)

BJP president Amit Shah who was present at the inaugural session of North-East Democratic Alliance conclave said that northeast has been the topmost priority of the Narendra Modi led government and the development done is much more than the work done by the Congress-led government. Shah chaired the strategic meeting of the six-party North-East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), which was attended by the chief ministers of five states — Assam, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland — from the region. Indian Express quoted Amit Shah saying, ” the development done by the Modi government in the last three years for the long-neglected Northeastern region is several times more than the work done by Congress-led governments in the last 65 years.”

At present, the BJP is in power in Assam, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh, while its allies rule Nagaland and Sikkim. Assembly elections are due in three non-NEDA states –Tripura, Meghalaya and Mizoram. Elections in Tripura, where the Left is in power, will be held later this year. Congress-ruled Mizoram and Meghalaya will go to polls early next year. Saying that northeast is the topmost priority of Modi government Shah also added that numerous initiatives have been taken by the government on behest of the region

and a Union minister visited one of the eight states in the region every 15 days.

The BJP president expressed the confidence that all eight chief ministers would be from the alliance at the next NEDA meeting. About the importance of NEDA Shah said that it is not just a political grouping but a platform that culturally unites all the eight north-eastern states and increases their involvement in national affairs. Safe borders, inclusive development and national integration were on the agenda of the day-long NEDA meeting.