Nearly 40 Indian sailors stranded in UAE, says report

Nearly 41 Indian sailors in four merchant ships are left stranded in UAE’s Ajman after the owner took away their passports and was untraceable, a report by ‘Times of India’ has said. There are also reports of leakage in two ships among four, forcing sailors to to send SOS messages to save their lives.

The kin of the sailors have also tweeted to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj asking for help. Sailors have also been repeatedly tweeting to several stakeholders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Indian embassy in the country has also asked the sailors to approach its consulate office in Dubai. While describing about their ordeal on Twitter, couple of sailors informed that they have run out on diesel and some among them had not been paid for last 5 months. As per the report, the sailors were surviving on rice and dal while facing shortage of water. They also said that when the owner was called to report holes inside the ship, he reportedly asked them to call “only when the ship begins sinking or someone dies.” The captain of the ship also said that the owner had taken passports of all the sailors and could not be traced.

Sushma Swaraj took note of the incident today and assured the sailors that the issue would be resolved. Tweeting a copy of the report, Swaraj said: “I have seen the news report. We will resolve this.”