Near collision averted as Air India, Indigo flights come face to face at Delhi’s IGI airport

A major mishap was averted in Delhi’s Indira Gandhi Internatonal Airport on Friday when Air India and Indigo Airlines flights came face to face at the runway. A near collision was averted due to a timely alert from the Air Traffic Controller (ATC).

As per Air India sources, AI’s Delhi to Goa flight AI156 was about to take off from Runway 28 at 11:15AM of IGI airport but the pilot was asked to stop and come back to the bay by the ATC. At about the same time, Indigo’s Delhi bound flight from Ranchi 6E398 was about to land on the same runway.

The Air India plane had 122 passengers on board. The aircraft finally took off for Goa at 12.50 PM.

Today’s incident reminds us of a similar event that took place in December last year. Two fully-loaded passenger aircraft had come face-to-face barely 40 metres away on the taxiway at the Delhi airport but providentially a disaster was averted after commanders of both the planes alerted the air traffic control and switched off their engines. A departing SpiceJet aircraft found itself in front of from an incoming IndiGo Airbus A320 in the same taxi way allegedly due to a miscommunication from the Air Traffic Controller (ATC). Both SpiceJet and IndiGo had confirmed the incident even as they clarified that at no point of time the safety of the passenger was in danger. The two aircraft together had 363 passengers on board. Aviation regulator DGCA had ordered its investigation into the incident but it has not taken any ‘action’ against anyone in this regard, the report said.

While the IndiGo plane arriving from Lucknow had over 176 passengers on board, the Hyderabad-bound SpiceJet aircraft was carrying 187 passengers when the incident took place, they said. According to report, SpiceJet plane was awaiting ATC clearance for take off for over 90 minutes. The SpiceJet aircraft was in the holding area, awaiting ATC clearance. However, when the clearance did not come for more than 90 minutes, the commander requested the ATC to allow the aircraft to leave the holding area for refuelling as a good amount of fuel had burnt by that time, sources had said, as per the report. So when it was coming back from the holding area to the taxi way, it found the IndiGo aircraft in the same taxi way,” they had said.

