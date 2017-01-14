NDMC plans to digitize classrooms, upgrade Wi-Fi in its budget proposal 2017-18

NDMC plans to digitize classrooms, upgrade Wi-Fi. (Source: IE)

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Friday, presented its budget for the year 2017-18. The areas in focus this time are fifty information kiosks, digital interactive panels, smart classrooms in schools under its jurisdiction, a technology board comprising experts and a technology fund.

In a statement to The Indian Express, Naresh Kumar, NDMC chairperson said, “The basic objectives behind the budget are good governance and inclusive development. Keeping these in mind, the council has devised an approach, which will include technology intervention and ensuring speed in services.”

Having previously launched a mobile application ‘NDMC 311’; the NDMC is planning to facilitate e-governance citizen services through remote information kiosks at five different locations. The NDMC has signed a joint venture with an MTNL subsidiary, so as to provide better WiFi connectivity in New Delhi.

The council authorities also stated that a smart e-portal will be launched to connect students, teachers, parents and administrators. The records of all schools that are registered under New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) will be made available online. According to NDMC, they will be launching the School Automation Software; the admission, classroom, timetable and attendance records will all be digitalised. A senior NDMC official told DNA, “The project is in the final stage. The groundwork has been done and now the vendor has to be selected. The plan will come into effect from the next session.”

He opined on the fact that management of schools is getting difficult owing to shortage of manpower. He said, “Records are maintained manually and registers are used to mark attendance, exam schedule, and so on for students. So, we came up with this idea as a part of Smart Classes,”

As per reports, NDMC has 444 Smart Classes in its 30 schools, with e-learning facilities in Class VI-XII, to raise the standard of education.

NDMC has installed computers, short throw projectors, white boards and CCTV cameras in many schools. It is also planning to give students laptops in order to reduce the pinch of carrying heavy school bags. It has also brought in digital learning solutions provider ‘Extra Marks Education’ for the initiative.