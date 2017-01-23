NDA’s Bihar allies make strong pitch for Reservation quota

Lok Janshakti party (LJK) party chief and union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan. Source: PTI

Two NDA allies from Bihar on Sunday made a strong pitch for quota after RSS’s chief Manmohan Vaidya said that he favours a review of the reservation party. Lok Janshakti party (LJK) party chief and union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said that he would ‘protest from the parliament to the streets’ if any changes are made in the current reservation system. On the other hand, Upendra Kushwaha, Rashtriya Lok Samata Party minister has demanded reservation for the Extremely Backwards Castes.

Ram Vilas Paswan further stated that reservation is a constitutional right and nobody has the right to abolish it, as it was implemented in the country under the Pune Pact between B R Ambedkar and mahatma Gandhi. “Be it the Mandal Commission or any issue related to the welfare of Dalits, my party has been fighting in favour of reservation. If there is any alteration or change in the reservation system, my party will protest against it from Parliament to streets,” Paswan said. Upendra Kushwaha, RLSP is soon going to organise an anti pichchda convention in Patna on Monday, said the party will seek “a raise in reservation percentage to the Extremely Backward Castes in proportion to their population.”

RSS Chief Vaidya on Friday clarified that the RSS is in the favour of reservation and also said that it should remain as long as discrimination continues. Vaidya’s comment was strongly criticised by Janata Dal (United), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress, who are part of the ruling alliance in Bihar. JD(U) has even called upon all parties to raise the issue before the upcoming polls in Uttar Pradesh.

Reservation is considered a very sensitive issue in the states of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. Both LJP and RLSP have voted in favour of reservation and their silence on the RSS chief’s remark can cost them dearly in Bihar, according to analysts.